3 dacoits, killer of lawyer arrested

OKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested three dacoits and killer of former president Deepalpur Bar Association.

Police sources told here on Sunday that Shergarh police, in a raid, arrested three dacoits Saeed, Azhar and Saleem Akhtar and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The arrested criminals were wanted by the district police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested the killer of former president Deepalpur Bar Association Advocate Amjad Wattoo, who was killed on Friday night at his Deepalpur house.

The killer, Saadi Sheikh, was a servant of Amjad Wattoo. The police also recovered deceased's car and other items from the alleged killer, which he had taken away after the murder.