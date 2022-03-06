UrduPoint.com

3 Dacoits Rearrested After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Millat Town police have re-arrested three dacoits after an encounter near FDA City on Sargodha Road.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that a team of the Millat Town police station handcuffed three accused including Ashfaq alias Gunga, Iftikhar alias Tota and Owais alias Champo in case No 1926/21, and was taking them along for recovery of property.

When the police van reached near FDA City on Sargodha Road, two assailants riding on a motorcycle intercepted the vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire on it. They also succeeded in getting their arrested accomplices released from the police van.

The police team called for help and started chasing the accused. Receiving information, SP Madina Town Naeem Aziz Sindhu, along with heavy police contingent, reached the spot and encircled the accused.

The police directed them for surrender but they once again opened fire.

The police also returned the fire. In exchange of fire, all three handcuffed accused including Owais, Ashfaq and Iftikhar, residents of Bismillah Town, received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police re-arrested the accused, who were wanted to Chak Jhumra, Millat Town and Nishatabad police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police shifted the injured accused to Allied Hospital for treatment and started investigation to trace whereabouts of the escapees for their arrest, spokesman added.

>