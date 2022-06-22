UrduPoint.com

3 Dairy Shops Sealed For Selling Milk At Rs 160 Per Litre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 10:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has sealed 3 dairy shops in Hyderabad city by taking notice of the sale of milk at Rs 160 per liter by Dairy Owners Association.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf Sangri raided various dairies in the city and sealed 3 milk shops.

According to the spokesperson, the sealed dairies include Dua Dairy, Nagori Dairy and Mehran Dairy in Affendi Town.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf has said that all dairy owners in the city were asked to sell milk at government fixed rates failing which action would be initiated against them.

