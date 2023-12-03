KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Sindhi handicrafts made by rural women were exhibited during the 3-Day 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition concludes in the Ocean Mall at the city on Sunday.

A wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts made by 6,005 rural women artisans were exhibited.

Over 5,729 products including home textiles, baskets, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork were part of the event.

The event was Sindh Rural Support Organisation's (SRSO) efforts to provide market links to rural women and artisans.

The festival attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Bath Island and nearby areas.

Ex Provincial Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah during visit to the exhibition said that we need to be very practical in understanding the issues of women on the ground and should solve them in ways that will bring about change, adding that platforms like the exhibition helped indigenous artisans bring their products into the limelight.

He further said that e-commerce was also linking the artisans of Sindh to the rest of the world.

He appreciated the SRSO's endeavours to promote the crafts of some of the most marginalised women in Sindh.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said the event's objective was to facilitate better income for women artisans of rural Sindh.

"We have trained over 10,000 women from 12 districts of the most under developed including Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot,Larkana, Thatta, Noshehro Feroze, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur and Sukkur," said Kalhoro.

The event was inaugurated by education and Women's Development Minister Rana Hussain.

She lauded the efforts of the SRSO for arranging the event and expressed hope that the event could be further helpful for development of links and easy market access for the artisans of skilled products.

The exhibition comprised stitched and unstitched cloth, needle work with different types of embroidery, straw work, bed sheets, crochet work, machine embroidery and other items for women.

There were more than two dozen stalls exhibiting a mixture of traditional arts and crafts. Riaz Jalalani, the Manager of the SRSO Craft and Enterprise Sector.

Scores of people visited the exhibition and appreciated the work of skilled women entrepreneurs.