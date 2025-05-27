Open Menu

3-Day 163rd Annual Urs Of Khawajgaan Mohra Sharif To Be Solemnized From May 30 To June 1st

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) The 3-Day 163 annual Urs of Khawajgaan Mohra Sharif Murree will commence in the capital city of Islamabad from May 30 under management of Sajjadah Nasheen Aala Markazi Darbar Al-Haaj Aala Hazrat Pir Aulia Badshah Farooq with full Islamic fervor and devotion drawing devotees and disciples from all across Pakistan and from abroad also.

Mohra Sharif Spiritual Centre had played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement, according to press release issued on Monday.

Hazrat Pir Mohammad Zahid Khan Sahib had himself participated in the movement leading his hundreds of thousands of disciples and devotees in the massive spread of awareness among the people for the fruition of the Pakistan Movement.

Hazrat Pir Khan Sahib had himself participated in the Kashmir liberation movement in 1947-48 in Poonch theatre when the Tetrinote front fell to his liberation forces under his command.

Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had awarded Hazrat Sahib full recognition of his liberation role in Kashmir movement in 1947-48. The 3-Day annual Urs will be rounded off by special prayers by Sajjadah Nasheen Aala Al-Haaj Hazrat Pir Aulia Badshah Farooq. Spiritual relics will also be displayed for public view on the occasion.

