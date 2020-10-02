3-day 277th Urs of 'Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai' begins

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The three day 277th Urs of mystic poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai kicks off at Bhitshah on Friday (today) amid no festivities over Covid-19 fear.

As per details, all official gatherings and fair of the Urs celebrations have been canceled due to precautions related to COVID-19 under the directives of Sindh government.

Only award distribution ceremony would be held in H.T. Sorely Hall on Sunday, Radio Pakistan/electronic channels reported.

No Mela activities are allowed this year. Activities like agro industrial exhibition, cultural village, Malakhro, horse race and three day musical night have been put off.