UrduPoint.com

3-day 55th Annual Mango Festival To Begin In Mirpurkhas From June 3

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 09:23 PM

3-day 55th annual Mango festival to begin in Mirpurkhas from June 3

Three-day 55th annual mango festival to start from 3rd June and will continue till 5th June Mango festival to be held in Sindh Horticulture research institute hall (Fruit Farm)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Three-day 55th annual mango festival to start from 3rd June and will continue till 5th June Mango festival to be held in Sindh Horticulture research institute hall (Fruit Farm).

Sindh Minister for Agriculture would inaugurate the festival while Chief Minister Sindh will be chief guest in the concluding ceremony.

It was decided in a maiden meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and patron-in-chief Mango festival Mirurkhas Salamat Ali Memon here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that amusement facilities for citizens particularly women and children are nominal in the district however such events were helpful to entertain people delightfully.

He directed to reschedule the committee to improve festivity of the occasion.

The Chairman Mango festival committee Muhammad Umer Bhugio said that due to outbreak of corona pandemic Mango festival was not organized in last two years, however, deficiency of the festival could be overcome this year.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that Additional Deputy Commissioner I Zain-ul-Aabdeen Memon, Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Muhammad Younis Rind, Assistant Commissioner Hussian Bux Marri Muhammad Khan Khatti have been appointed focal persons for mango festival who will also constitute committees as well as monitor the festival till end.

The DC directed relevant officers to start necessary repairing work of the fruit farm besides ensuring lighting and cleanliness drive. DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture Mango June Women From

Recent Stories

Over 8.316m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.316m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago
 Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

35 seconds ago
 Sarmat missile will make Russia foes 'think twice' ..

Sarmat missile will make Russia foes 'think twice': Putin

38 seconds ago
 EU to Provide 1.5 Billion Euros Worth of Military ..

EU to Provide 1.5 Billion Euros Worth of Military Equipment to Ukraine - Michel

40 seconds ago
 Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

24 minutes ago
 Khar reiterates Pakistan's desire to further deepe ..

Khar reiterates Pakistan's desire to further deepen ties with US

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.