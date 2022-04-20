3-day 55th annual Mango festival to begin in Mirpurkhas from June 3

Three-day 55th annual mango festival to start from 3rd June and will continue till 5th June Mango festival to be held in Sindh Horticulture research institute hall (Fruit Farm)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Three-day 55th annual mango festival to start from 3rd June and will continue till 5th June Mango festival to be held in Sindh Horticulture research institute hall (Fruit Farm).

Sindh Minister for Agriculture would inaugurate the festival while Chief Minister Sindh will be chief guest in the concluding ceremony.

It was decided in a maiden meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and patron-in-chief Mango festival Mirurkhas Salamat Ali Memon here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that amusement facilities for citizens particularly women and children are nominal in the district however such events were helpful to entertain people delightfully.

He directed to reschedule the committee to improve festivity of the occasion.

The Chairman Mango festival committee Muhammad Umer Bhugio said that due to outbreak of corona pandemic Mango festival was not organized in last two years, however, deficiency of the festival could be overcome this year.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that Additional Deputy Commissioner I Zain-ul-Aabdeen Memon, Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Muhammad Younis Rind, Assistant Commissioner Hussian Bux Marri Muhammad Khan Khatti have been appointed focal persons for mango festival who will also constitute committees as well as monitor the festival till end.

The DC directed relevant officers to start necessary repairing work of the fruit farm besides ensuring lighting and cleanliness drive. DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.