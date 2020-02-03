3-day ADAB festival concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :At three-day ADAB Festival here, a session "In Conversation With Kishwar Naheed and Iftikhar Arif" was held on the last day, Sunday.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, and activist and poetess Kishwar Naheed shared their journey with the audience. The session was moderated by President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said a news release.

In the conversation Iftikhar Arif said, "migration is not just the name of moving from one place to another but the difference of opinions and ideology is migration." Sharing his life struggles, he said the people like him who did not belong to feudal background had to put belief in their own-selves.

"My grandfather was my guardian, he set me on the path to education," he remembered.

Iftikhar Arif said he belonged to Lucknow but gladly he never faced extremism or prejudice. The ignorant was not the one who did not know, but it was the one who rules over ignorance, he added.

Remembering the hard times of her life, renowned poetess Kishwar Naheed said the atrocities committed after the partition were still on her mind. In the childhood inspiring from Zehra Nigah, she started writing poetry.

Talking about her marriage life she said "to live together does not mean thinking together." People used to tell her to leave writing poetry but her heart was saying keep on going. She used to cook for a family of 19 people and used to write poetry at the same time.

Iftikhar Arif and Kishwar presented their famous poems to the audience.

The same day, another session titled "The changing face of Muslims in urdu and Hindi Cinema and Its Impact on Politics and Society".

Actors should never go into politics but it is important to be aware of it.

Earlier, Muslims used to be gentleman but today changing faces of extremists are horrible" these words were said by the well-known of Pakistani media industry Bushra Ansari.