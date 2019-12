The three-day 31st Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, will begin here at Alhamra Hall from tomorrow (Tuesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The three-day 31st Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, will begin here at Alhamra Hall from tomorrow (Tuesday).

It is expected the event to attract more than 1000 participants from advertising and creative communications from around the world.

AdAsia 2019 is being jointly hosted by Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies (AFAA) and Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA).

The congress will feature some of the finest speakers from around the world in the arena of arts, culture, marketing and advertising who would be sharing the stage at AdAsia as part of stellar line up over the three-day activity.

The speakers including Tom Goodwin, Fernando Muchado, Zainab Salabi, Cory Richards, Richard Quest, Piyush Pande, Kaveri Khullar, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Asad J Malik, Ali Rez, Peter Frapper, Marcus Pfeffer, Waseem Akram, Javed Jabbar and Asad Umer will address various sessions of the event.

AdAsia is a prestigious bi-annual international advertising conferences series held by AFAA. The 30th and previous edition of AdAsia was held in Bali in 2017.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 16th Asian Advertising Congress was held in Lahore in 1989 which was attended by over 800 leading advertising and media specialists from around the world including Pakistan.

