3-day AdAsia Congress underway

(@FahadShabbir)

The 3-day Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, continued here on second day at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The 3-day Asian Advertising Congress , AdAsia 2019 , continued here on second day at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday.

Experts from advertising, creative communication and other walks of life from various parts of the country and abroad, shared their views on the second day sessions.

Among them, Guan Hin Tay, Global Executive Creative Director for S.E Asia, JWT, Bharat Avalani, Chief Knowledge Officer AFM, Cory Richards, Photographer & Adventure, Raha Mobararak Saudi Mountaineer, Samina Khayal Baig, Pakistan Mountaineer, Shoaib Akhtar, Former Pakistani Cricketer, Marcus Petfers, CEO, World Services M&C, Raza Jaffer, Founder Global Sustainability Network, Wallie Erola Chief Marketer & New business Developer were included.

Around 900 delegates from advertising and creative communications from the country and around the world were participating in the conference.

AdAsia 2019 is being hosted jointly by the Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies (AFAA) and Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA).

AdAsia is a prestigious bi-annual international advertising conferences series held by AFAA. The 30th and previous edition of AdAsia was held in Bali in 2017.

The 16th Asian Advertising Congress was held in Lahore in 1989, which was attended by over 800 leading advertising and media specialists from around the world.