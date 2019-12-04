UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day AdAsia Congress Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:11 PM

3-day AdAsia Congress underway

The 3-day Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, continued here on second day at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The 3-day Asian Advertising Congress, AdAsia 2019, continued here on second day at Alhamra Hall on Wednesday.

Experts from advertising, creative communication and other walks of life from various parts of the country and abroad, shared their views on the second day sessions.

Among them, Guan Hin Tay, Global Executive Creative Director for S.E Asia, JWT, Bharat Avalani, Chief Knowledge Officer AFM, Cory Richards, Photographer & Adventure, Raha Mobararak Saudi Mountaineer, Samina Khayal Baig, Pakistan Mountaineer, Shoaib Akhtar, Former Pakistani Cricketer, Marcus Petfers, CEO, World Services M&C, Raza Jaffer, Founder Global Sustainability Network, Wallie Erola Chief Marketer & New business Developer were included.

Around 900 delegates from advertising and creative communications from the country and around the world were participating in the conference.

AdAsia 2019 is being hosted jointly by the Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies (AFAA) and Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA).

AdAsia is a prestigious bi-annual international advertising conferences series held by AFAA. The 30th and previous edition of AdAsia was held in Bali in 2017.

The 16th Asian Advertising Congress was held in Lahore in 1989, which was attended by over 800 leading advertising and media specialists from around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Business Saudi Congress 2017 2019 Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

7 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

20 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

44 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

46 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

2 hours ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.