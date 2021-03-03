3-day annual flower show to start from March 04 in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The divisional commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that flowers were among the greatest gifts of nature and we should value flower gift.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at Cheema House for conducting a photo session ahead of the 3-day 63rd annual flower, fruit and vegetable show scheduled from March 4 to 6 in Gulistan-e-Baldia Park.

Among others DIG Police Zulfiqar Larik, DC Salamat Memon, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, ADC one Saleem Shaikh, Assistant Commssioner Shahida Parveen Jaamro, Secretary flower show Nawaz Khan Mansoor Cheema, Deputy Director Information Ghous Muhammad Pathan, Kareem Memon and others were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner stressed the need for planting flower because flowers spread aroma and soft attitudes among people. Secretary flower show Mansoor Cheema all arrangements have been made for organizing flower shows.