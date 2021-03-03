UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Annual Flower Show To Start From March 04 In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

3-day annual flower show to start from March 04 in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The divisional commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that flowers were among the greatest gifts of nature and we should value flower gift.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at Cheema House for conducting a photo session ahead of the 3-day 63rd annual flower, fruit and vegetable show scheduled from March 4 to 6 in Gulistan-e-Baldia Park.

Among others DIG Police Zulfiqar Larik, DC Salamat Memon, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, ADC one Saleem Shaikh, Assistant Commssioner Shahida Parveen Jaamro, Secretary flower show Nawaz Khan Mansoor Cheema, Deputy Director Information Ghous Muhammad Pathan, Kareem Memon and others were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner stressed the need for planting flower because flowers spread aroma and soft attitudes among people. Secretary flower show Mansoor Cheema all arrangements have been made for organizing flower shows.

Related Topics

Police Nawaz Khan March All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

7 minutes ago

PM takes notices on shortage of Cotton, its escala ..

14 minutes ago

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

23 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

25 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

32 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.