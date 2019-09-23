UrduPoint.com
3-day Annual Urs Of Pir Waris Shah Starts In Sheikhupura

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:23 PM

3-day annual Urs of Pir Waris Shah starts in Sheikhupura

A three-day 221st Urs of Punjabi poet and saint Waris Shah began at Jandiala Sher Khan, 18 kilometers from Lahore, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A three-day 221st Urs of Punjabi poet and saint Waris Shah began at Jandiala Sher Khan, 18 kilometers from Lahore, on Monday.

District management performed the ablution ceremony of the grave of the saint. A wreath will be laid on the shrine followed by a competition of recital of the verses from the epic poem Heer, written by Waris Shah.

Kabaddi and Dangal competitions would also be arranged, several Punjabi poets, writers and players would participate in the competition.

The government has taken security measures at the urs.

Pir Waris Shah was born in 1722 and died in 1798. Waris Shah got his early education in a mosque in Jandiala Sher Khan.

He completed his formal education of Dars-e-Nizami in Kasur from Maulvi Ghulam Murtaza Kasuri. Later on, he moved to Pakpattan and stayed at the shrine of Baba Farid for some time.

Besides Heer, he wrote Tasneef Nama, Miraj Nama, Chohery Nama, Dohay and Mahias.

