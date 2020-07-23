UrduPoint.com
3-day Anti Polio Drive From Aug 17

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:24 PM

A 3-day anti polio campaign will start in the district from August 17. According to official sources, this was stated in a meeting held here on Thursday to finalize the arrangements for anti polio drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A 3-day anti polio campaign will start in the district from August 17. According to official sources, this was stated in a meeting held here on Thursday to finalize the arrangements for anti polio drive.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh presided over the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah briefed the meeting about the arrangements made by the health department. He told that that 1420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties in the district during the the campaign.

He added that the education, Social Welfare, Civil Defense, Rescue-1122 and other departments would also participate to make the campaign successful.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the health department to get the services of Tiger Force alsoin this regard. He also directed officers concerned to ensure monitoring the campaign to achievehundred percents target.

