3-day Anti-polio Drive From Sept 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :District health department would start three-day anti-polio campaign from September 20 in which 750,000 children of under-five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the campaign here on Thursday.

He said that anti-polio drops would be administered to the kids under door-to-door campaign in order to protect them from the disease.

He said that different teams would be formed to achieve 100 percent target of the campaign.

He directed officers of all concerned departments to utilize all possible resources to achieve the target.

The deputy commissioner urged parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops.

The arrangements regarding controlling dengue virus were also reviewed in the meeting while the DC urged officers to speed up surveillance of dengue larvae.

