3-day Besakhi Mela concludes; AJK PM distributes awards

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) , May 22 (APP)::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday attended the concluding ceremony of 3-day Mela Besakhi (ancient Kashmir's cultural festival of this region) at Khoirata town of Mirpur division's Kotli district.

The Prime Minister distributed prizes amongst the best performers.

Earlier, the PM was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the festival. A smartly turned out contingent of the AJK police presented a guard of honour to the PM. Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also presented at the ceremony.

The ceremony was specially attended by several of his cabinet colleagues.

A large number of people hailing from different walks of life also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Public Health Minister Dr. Ansar Abdali thanked the government departments, management committees, media and notables of the area for their role in making the festival a success. He said that it was a matter of great honour for the residents of Wadi-e-Bana to host this wonderful festival.

"Besides providing entertainment to masses, holding of such events also play an important role in promoting peace and tolerance in the society", Abdali said, adding that cultural festivals promote social harmony and help in overcoming extremism.

Referring to India's aggressive designs, the minister said that the Indian government was hell bent on jeopardize the peace of entire region once know for its peace and tranquility.

The international community, he said, should take notice of India's state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir and play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister for Higher education said "It is a great pleasure to see the successful culmination of the festival". He thanked the participants and guests for making it a success.Chaudhry Mohammad Akhlaq congratulated the Minister of Government Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali and the organizing team for the successful organization of the festival.

He said that holding fairs and festivals provide ample opportunities for entertainment to people. He said that the present government has come to power to solve the problems of the people.