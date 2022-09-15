UrduPoint.com

3-day Book Fair At Allama Iqbal Open University Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 06:56 PM

3-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concludes

The three-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concluded on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The three-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concluded on Thursday.

Hundreds of books on Islamic, literary, scientific, political, and other topics were sold in the three-day fair organized by the central library of the university, which clearly proved that people are still interested in reading books.

20 major booksellers and publishers of the country set up book stalls in this book fair.

University faculty members and subject specialists kept coming and buying books for central Library.

On the last day of the fair, the students from local schools, colleges and universities continued visiting throughout the day.

At the end of the fair, certificates were distributed to the participating booksellers and publishers.

The speakers at the closing ceremony said that the publishers participating in this fair were also playing due roles in spreading knowledge for which they deserve to be congratulated.

They further said the trend of reading books in our society is rapidly decreasing, which is a tragedy for us, we must connect the new generation with books.

The speakers congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Chief Librarian, Dr. Shah Farrukh for organizing the book fair for establishing a book-friendly society and promoting library culture.

Related Topics

Reading Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement in F ..

Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement in Final Stage - Putin

1 minute ago
 Russia, China Continue to Strengthen Relations - P ..

Russia, China Continue to Strengthen Relations - Putin

1 minute ago
 How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

1 minute ago
 Youngsters earning through e-Rozgar programme:Mali ..

Youngsters earning through e-Rozgar programme:Malik Tabraiz

1 minute ago
 Barrett try after the siren as New Zealand edge Au ..

Barrett try after the siren as New Zealand edge Australia 39-37

4 minutes ago
 EU to Adopt New Energy Measures on September 30 - ..

EU to Adopt New Energy Measures on September 30 - European Commission

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.