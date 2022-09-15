3-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The three-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concluded on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The three-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concluded on Thursday.

Hundreds of books on Islamic, literary, scientific, political, and other topics were sold in the three-day fair organized by the central library of the university, which clearly proved that people are still interested in reading books.

20 major booksellers and publishers of the country set up book stalls in this book fair.

University faculty members and subject specialists kept coming and buying books for central Library.

On the last day of the fair, the students from local schools, colleges and universities continued visiting throughout the day.

At the end of the fair, certificates were distributed to the participating booksellers and publishers.

The speakers at the closing ceremony said that the publishers participating in this fair were also playing due roles in spreading knowledge for which they deserve to be congratulated.

They further said the trend of reading books in our society is rapidly decreasing, which is a tragedy for us, we must connect the new generation with books.

The speakers congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Chief Librarian, Dr. Shah Farrukh for organizing the book fair for establishing a book-friendly society and promoting library culture.