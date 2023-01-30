UrduPoint.com

3-day Book Fair Concludes At BHCC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

3-day book fair concludes at BHCC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A 3-day book fair jointly organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center and the endowment fund trust concluded here on Sunday.

Various publishing companies took part in the event including Sindhika publication, Roomi Kitab Ghar, Kitab Ghar publication, Kacho Publication, Sindhi Ktab Ghar, Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhi Language Authority, Sindhi Sahat Ghar, Gulshan Publication, EFT, Kawita Publication,Paramount Books (Pvt) Ltd,Oxford University Publication Hamdard Foundation, Hyderabad Book mart where book lovers bought books of their choice at discounted rates from 20% to 50%.

Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh in her message on the concluding ceremony said that we had a good number of visitors and expect that the people of Hyderabad would grow and change in future.

She stressed the need for organizing more book fairs in town so that it could be a culture.

Sobia expressed gratitude to electronic and print media for extending kind support to reach a sufficient number of audiences.

