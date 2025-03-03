Open Menu

3-day Book Fair Concludes At KMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

3-day book fair concludes at KMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The 51st annual book fair, organized by Islami Jamiat Talaba at Khyber Medical College (KMC) successfully concluded here Monday after three days of engaging activities.

Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan inaugurated the event, emphasizing the importance of reading and research.

A large number of students attended the book fair, demonstrating a strong interest in the available books.

The fair featured a diverse range of prominent guests, including Dr Fakhar Alam (PIMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President), Dr Muhammad Zubair and Dr Asfandyar Bretani (Young Doctors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Mr Bakhtiar Mani (Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Ameer).

The event culminated in a closing ceremony where top-performing students were awarded honorary shields, celebrating their academic achievements.

