3-day capacity building workshop for NYC members concluded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A three-day workshop for capacity building of the newly recruited members of the National Youth Council (NYC) was concluded here on Thursday with a resolute resolve for ensuring say of young people in policy making through their access to the power corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A three-day workshop for capacity building of the newly recruited members of the National Youth Council (NYC) was concluded here on Thursday with a resolute resolve for ensuring say of young people in policy making through their access to the power corridor.

In the workshop, the members were trained on data interpretation for policy dialogue and mainstreaming Life Skills Based education in Pakistan.

The initiative was taken under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan porgramme in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Patron in Chief of NYC while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar is its chairperson and all provincial and regional Youth Ministers are made members of the council.

National Youth Council is an official national platform with 33 vibrant and high achievers including men, women, transgender, minorities and differently abled person from all the regions of Pakistan to ensure full inclusion.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, SAPM Usman Dar said the chief objective behind the NYC was to ensure their representation at national level by providing them access to the power corridors.

It was set up on demand of the young people who wanted to play their role in policy making, he added.

He assured the members that he would make all-out efforts to get a bill for welfare of youth passed from the Parliament.

Usman Dar extended gratitude to the UNFPA for their collaboration in organizing the workshop. He also lauded the role UNFPA played for successful implantation of the National Youth Development Framework.