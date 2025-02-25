- Home
3-Day Capacity Building Workshop On 'Youth Collaboration For Resilient Society' Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A three-day capacity building workshop on 'Youth collaboration for a resilient society' concluded the other day.
Speakers on the occasion underscored the role of young generation in fostering peace and social cohesion in society.
National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority Chairman Khursheed Nadeem while speaking on the occasion as chief guest said, ‘Youth are the key drivers of change, and equipping them with the necessary tools to foster peace in their communities is essential’.
Peace and education Foundation (PEF) was the main organiser of the successful workshop.
Funded by the European Union (EU) and conducted in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the workshop empowered young leaders to actively combat violent extremism and promote inclusivity.
The workshop brought together 27 participants from diverse backgrounds, including academia, religious scholars, media influencers, transgender activists, and political workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory.
Participants engaged in interactive group activities, sharing their insights and experiences while identifying key challenges faced by their communities. The discussions focused on preventing violent extremism and fostering resilience within society.
The event featured other distinguished speakers, including Urooj Raza (Political Analyst at BBC news), and Zooni Ashfaq (Senior Analyst CVE Wing, NACTA). Their expertise provided valuable insights into the role of youth in promoting peace and countering extremist ideologies.
‘Engaging youth in preventing extremism is crucial, and initiatives like these equip them with the right knowledge and skills to make a real difference,’ said Zooni, a representative from NACTA.
During the three days, the participants via a variety of interactive learning tools, dwelled on how to develop tolerance and peace in a harmonious society using collective social energies.
The workshop equipped participants to develop Social Action Plans (SAPs). SAPs are structured strategies that guide individuals, groups, or organizations to address social issues and create positive change within a community.
Participants outlined clear goals, actions, resources, and timelines to ensure the successful implementation of social initiatives.
Through collaborative discussions and problem-solving sessions, the participants developed actionable strategies to address social issues and enhance community resilience.
The workshop concluded with a commitment to continued engagement and advocacy for a peaceful and inclusive society.
