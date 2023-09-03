Open Menu

3-day Celebration Of 280th Urs Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Concluded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 09:50 PM

3-day celebration of 280th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concluded

BHITSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori has said that Sindh was the land of saints and sufis and Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was also among them who always taught lesson of love, peace, sincerity and devotion He expressed these views while talking to media after laying chaadar on the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in the concluding ceremony of 280th Urs of Gear Saint.

Governor said that although we belong to the land of saints but are facing several crises because we have not adopted and spread the message of Sufi and saints.

He said that it was moment of immense pleasure for him that around 500000 devotees were visiting Urs celebration daily basis Governor said that this Urs was being celebrated after 4 years which was hampered due to Covid restrictions and people also earn their livelihood as usual.

In reply to a question About meeting with PML(N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Governor said that it was a part of political wisdom as we want to maintain our political relationship with key political parties.

He said that various problems related to the economy, particularly the energy crisis facing sindh were discussed in the meeting.

Tissori said that such a crisis could not be resolved by a single political party but could be tackled collectively.

.

Governor further said that Sindh was badly affected in last year's flood catastrophe and people of Sindh were still facing its aftermath.

He urged all political parties to shun their differences to resolve the problems of the masses and for this purpose he could also consult with political leaders including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari if needed.

Governor said that prosperity and stability of Pakistan should be our top priority and we have to support the Election Commission so that fair, free and transparent elections can be conducted.

Earlier Governor Sindh listened to Shah Sain's poetry in the courtyard of Shrine and distributed clothes among poor and destitute people.

The Caretaker Minister for Culture Syed Junaid Shah, Secretary Auqaf Munawar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzafar and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Governor Poor Flood Energy Crisis Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Matiari Media All Top Love

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

1 hour ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

1 hour ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

4 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

4 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

4 hours ago
Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

4 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

6 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

6 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

7 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan