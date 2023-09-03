3-day celebration of 280th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

BHITSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori has said that Sindh was the land of saints and sufis and Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was also among them who always taught lesson of love, peace, sincerity and devotion He expressed these views while talking to media after laying chaadar on the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in the concluding ceremony of 280th Urs of Gear Saint.

Governor said that although we belong to the land of saints but are facing several crises because we have not adopted and spread the message of Sufi and saints.

He said that it was moment of immense pleasure for him that around 500000 devotees were visiting Urs celebration daily basis Governor said that this Urs was being celebrated after 4 years which was hampered due to Covid restrictions and people also earn their livelihood as usual.

In reply to a question About meeting with PML(N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Governor said that it was a part of political wisdom as we want to maintain our political relationship with key political parties.

He said that various problems related to the economy, particularly the energy crisis facing sindh were discussed in the meeting.

Tissori said that such a crisis could not be resolved by a single political party but could be tackled collectively.

Governor further said that Sindh was badly affected in last year's flood catastrophe and people of Sindh were still facing its aftermath.

He urged all political parties to shun their differences to resolve the problems of the masses and for this purpose he could also consult with political leaders including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari if needed.

Governor said that prosperity and stability of Pakistan should be our top priority and we have to support the Election Commission so that fair, free and transparent elections can be conducted.

Earlier Governor Sindh listened to Shah Sain's poetry in the courtyard of Shrine and distributed clothes among poor and destitute people.

The Caretaker Minister for Culture Syed Junaid Shah, Secretary Auqaf Munawar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzafar and others were also present on the occasion.