KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Monday launched three-day celebrations of 144th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here.

The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the celebrations at the Inner Courtyard of the University's historical building, said a statement.

Addressing the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said that Quaid-e-Azam had always been his ideal and an irreplaceable role model.

He said during his school days he had frequently read about the Sindh Madressatul Islam where the Quaid had received his initial education; and it was a great honour for him to address its students and faculties in the heart of that stunning historical building.

He lauded the role of Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh for establishing a good tradition by holding a three-day event celebrating Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary.

Such actions will play a huge role in making our young generation to know the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam with its true essence, said Barrister Wahab.

Vice Chancellor, SMIU, Dr. Muhammed Ali Shaikh, said it was a huge honour for the university to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said Quaid-e-Azam had made Pakistan an ideal country in light of the principles he held dear in his life.

He said the three-day programme to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday was a humble effort by the SMIU.

Dr. Shaikh said Quaid-e-Azam had received education from SMIU, but, he also bequeathed one-third of his assets to his alma mater.

This makes us true heir to the Quaid, thus, the debate how to build Pakistan in light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam should start from his alma mater, said Dr. Muhammed Ali Shaikh.

Human rights activist Ansar Burney was a guest speaker, said Quaid-e-Azam had created Pakistan to ensure that everyone got justice to his doorstep.

This country has been created after rendering massive sacrifices. Unless we follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam in true essence, we cannot make it a welfare state.

He said in light of the Quaid's teachings, the minorities in Pakistan should be given equal status.

Later, Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the exhibition of paintings and photography created by the SMIU students.

Besides, panel discussions on variety of topics was held in which students took part and expressed their views.