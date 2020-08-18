3-Day Certificate Course on Diagnosis of COVID-19 starts

Three-day Online Certificate Course on "Diagnosis of COVID-19: Sample Collection, RNA Extraction, PCR, and Data Interpretation" started on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Three-day Online Certificate Course on "Diagnosis of COVID-19: Sample Collection, RNA Extraction, PCR, and Data Interpretation" started on Tuesday morning.

Coordinator General, COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary delivered the welcome address in the inaugural session.

He said that science has contributed a lot to address the current pandemic and informed that the way back to normal life is not so easy, the life after COVID-19 would be a new normal. He pointed out that the application of science and the good governance helped the countries in flattening the curve of this pandemic spread.

More than three hundred participants joined the inaugural session from 30 countries.

A very large number of researchers, four hundred, got registered to attend this course. The first lecture was on "Selection and collection of appropriate clinical specimen for molecular diagnostic of viral infection", delivered by Dr. Rashid, PhD in molecular virology and currently working at COVID-19 lab at ICCBS.

COMSTECH, Islamabad in collaboration with the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi has organized this course.