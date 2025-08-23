3-day Chinese film exhibition on “War for Peace” opens at Alhamra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A three-day Chinese Film Exhibition on the theme “War for Peace” opened at Alhamra on Saturday, offering audiences a rare cinematic experience that promotes peace, cultural harmony, and the historic friendship between Pakistan and China.

The opening ceremony was attended by Acting Consul General of China Mr. Cao Ke, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Mahboob Alam Chaudhry, along with diplomats, art lovers, and film enthusiasts.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of Pakistan and China, symbolizing brotherhood and unity.

On the occasion, Acting Consul General Cao Ke thanked the Lahore Arts Council for organizing the festival, calling it an important platform for cultural exchange. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani said the exhibition was a welcome initiative, adding that cultural events strengthen the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said the exhibition reflects the strong cultural partnership between the two countries and offers people of Lahore an opportunity to experience the richness of Chinese cinema.

Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Mahboob Alam Chaudhry said Alhamra has always been a hub of cultural harmony, adding that Chinese films highlight peace, development, and human values.

The first film screened was “The Hundred Regiments Offensive”. Over the next three days, ten historical and cultural Chinese films will be showcased, along with a special photo exhibition on China’s history and heritage.

The Chinese Film Exhibition at Alhamra highlights the spirit of peace, friendship, and artistic collaboration, values that continue to define Pakistan-China relations.