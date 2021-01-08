UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Cleanliness Drive Concludes In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

3-day cleanliness drive concludes in Abbottabad

O strictly curb the use of plastic and promote tourism in district Abbottabad, three-day cleanliness drive concluded here on Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :To strictly curb the use of plastic and promote tourism in district Abbottabad, three-day cleanliness drive concluded here on Friday.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA), Youth Affairs, Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA) and other departments played a vital role in this drive.

TMA and CBA during the drive cleaned huge garbage dump from their respective areas under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah and CEO Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

Private education Network (PEN) volunteers, students, Civil Defense, Youth Affairs and the general public also participated enthusiastically to clean their city, collected plastic bags and garbage from several areas.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, AAC Ameen ul Hasnat, District Youth Officer Abbottabad, Director Technical GDA monitored the three days long drive and remained present during the cleaning and garbage collection.

DC Abbottabad emphasized tourists to keep clean the areas and avoid throwing garbage in the open, use waste bin those have been provided in all areas.

DC Abbottabad and CEO GDA also visited Harno Bazar and distributed cloth bags amongst the shopkeepers and general public.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Water Company Peruvian Nuevo Sol All From

Recent Stories

Osama Satti murder case: Five policemen removed fr ..

13 minutes ago

Uganda names 25 man squad for Africa Nations Champ ..

3 minutes ago

Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for trout fish farming ..

3 minutes ago

FBR constitutes committee to further simplify inco ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner approves 1% of all schemes for PHA

3 minutes ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record of Over $41,000

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.