3-day cleanliness drive concludes in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :To strictly curb the use of plastic and promote tourism in district Abbottabad, three-day cleanliness drive concluded here on Friday.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA), Youth Affairs, Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA) and other departments played a vital role in this drive.

TMA and CBA during the drive cleaned huge garbage dump from their respective areas under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah and CEO Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

Private education Network (PEN) volunteers, students, Civil Defense, Youth Affairs and the general public also participated enthusiastically to clean their city, collected plastic bags and garbage from several areas.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, AAC Ameen ul Hasnat, District Youth Officer Abbottabad, Director Technical GDA monitored the three days long drive and remained present during the cleaning and garbage collection.

DC Abbottabad emphasized tourists to keep clean the areas and avoid throwing garbage in the open, use waste bin those have been provided in all areas.

DC Abbottabad and CEO GDA also visited Harno Bazar and distributed cloth bags amongst the shopkeepers and general public.