3-day Conference For Mohmand Youth Concludes In Ayubia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:21 PM

The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a three-day conference at Khanspur Ayubia, for the youth of District Mohmand in collaboration with a local welfare organization

The conference aimed at empowering young participants by nurturing leadership qualities, enhancing their digital literacy, resilience and equipping them with modern-day skills.

Interactive training sessions were conducted on a wide range of themes including leadership development, digital skills, combating misinformation, climate change, entrepreneurial innovation, community service and career counseling.

Motivational speakers and master trainers engaged the youth through practical and participatory learning activities.

Alongside training, the program also featured recreational and educational tours. The participants visited Ayubia National Park, Gond Gali Track, GPO Murree, Mall Road, and the Murree Chairlift site, adding experiential learning to their exposure.

At the closing ceremony, certificates were awarded to the youth participants, while shields were presented to the master trainers in recognition of their contribution. The youth of District Mohmand extended their gratitude to Director Youth Affairs, Dr. Nauman Mujahid, and his team for arranging such a comprehensive and constructive initiative.

