UrduPoint.com

3-day Conference On Sustainable Development With Civil Engineering Kicks Off At MUET Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 08:14 PM

3-day conference on sustainable development with civil engineering kicks off at MUET Jamshoro

Three-day international conference on "Sustainable Development with Civil Engineering" started on Thursday under the banner of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Three-day international conference on "Sustainable Development with Civil Engineering" started on Thursday under the banner of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

Vice Chancellor Mehran University Dr Taha Hussain Ali, who presided over the inaugural session of the conference, said no development can be sustained without an educated society and there is a need that all stakeholders should make sincere efforts to bring sustainable development in all sectors of life.

He said engineers, particularly civil engineers, have great responsibilities to make the destiny of future generations bright by planning and designing the civic infrastructure which could help in bringing sustainable development in all sectors of the country.

He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Civil Engineering of Mehran University for organizing the conference and hoped that the findings of the conference would help the government in bringing progress and prosperity to the country.

VC Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr Fateh Marri, who was the chief guest of the event, said the engineers can play a vital role in moving the country towards the right direction of development.

He praised the services of the country's engineers by saying that it was their designed project -- Ghulam Muhammad Barrage, Jamshoro -- that brought millions of acres of land of lower Sindh under cultivation.

There is a need for more such types of projects for bringing progress and prosperity in the country, he said and emphasized the need for effective planning for boosting urban agriculture so that the barren land could be reclaimed for the betterment of the country.

Dr Douglas Barito from Brazil said in his lecture that urban development was necessary for achieving the goals of sustainable development. The goals included safe drinking water, proper drainage system, and affordable energy, he said, adding that the United Nations had also emphasized achieving these goals for sustainable development in any country of the world.

At present, he informed that there was no safe drinking water for 6.2 billion people in the world while 3.6 billion people have no drainage system. Similarly, he said that 2.3 billion people in the world are waiting for basic health and sanitation facilities while 759 million people have no electric or alternate energy facility. Researchers, experts, and engineers should realize these facts and find out solutions, he added.

Chairman Department of Civil Engineering of Mehran University Dr Rizwan Memon, who is also the chairperson of the conference, informed that the organizers have received 128 research papers, of which 60 have been selected for different sessions of the conference.

The researchers and experts from Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia will address the different sessions of the conference, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh World Australia United Nations Water Agriculture Douglas Progress Brazil Malaysia Jamshoro Tando Jam University Of Engineering And Technology Event All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

5 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

5 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

5 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

5 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

16 minutes ago
 Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Univers ..

Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Universities Fair

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.