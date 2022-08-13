UrduPoint.com

3-day Cultural Festival At Lok Virsa In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

3-day cultural festival at Lok Virsa in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A 3-day cultural festival marking 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence was in full swing at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum here at Shakarparian on Saturday.

Major features included a representative exhibition of Artisans at work, photo exhibition on Pakistan movement organized in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan, exotics craft bazaar, folk cuisine and others.

The event was inaugurated on Friday by Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam.

The folk crafts focused in the exhibition were traditional doll making, motikari (bead work) and block printing (vegetable dyeing) from Punjab, ajrak and embroidered mirror work from Sindh, Swati shawl and Hazara phulkari from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, embroidery and carpet work from Balochistan, embroidery and gemstones jewellery from Gilgit-Baltistan and embroidery, Namda and Gabba from Kashmir.

Photo exhibition showing different stages of Pakistan's history, birth and freedom movement comprised of 200 photographs contributed by National Archives of Pakistan. The exhibition will go a long way in creating awareness among the masses, particularly youth about the history of Pakistan as well as contributions of our great leaders towards making of our beloved country.

Traditional drummers (Dholis) attired in beautiful costumes was also a unique attraction for visitors.

Folk artists also continued to pay tribute to Pakistan on its diamond jubilee celebrations through presenting popular national/ patriotic songs.

The festival will continue till Sunday August 14, 2022 with all its attractions.

