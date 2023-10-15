3-day dental conference concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A three-day International Dental Conference, which started on Friday at Lahore Medical and Dental College (LMDC) here, concluded on Sunday with a note to provide support in preparation of structure and improving treatment guidelines in dental sector.

A large number of delegates from different countries, participated in the conference.

A spokesperson for the LMDC told APP that in his address to the participants in various sessions, Principal Prof. Dr. Aqib Sohail said that objective of the conference was to bring together the dental experts, research scholars, potential scientists, professors and students from all over the world to share recent trends, techniques and researches in dental science.

Dr.

Aqib Sohail said that the conference would help introduce modern methods in dentistry, adding through the conference, the dental community would get support in preparation of structure and treatment guidelines.

Renowned experts, practitioners and academicians from all over the world participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram also attended the conference as special guest, while Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and Chief Executive Officer LMDC Prof. Dr. Javed Asghar also participated in the conference.

Among others, Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences pro vice-chancellor, LMDC Teaching Hospital chief executive officer, faculty members and students also attended the conference.