3-day desert rally from Oct 14 in Shighar Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day desert rally will start from October 14 in Shighar Valley of Gilgit Baltistan to promote tourism.

The rally will be organized at one of the highest cold deserts of the world Sarfaranga, said a news release on Monday.

Almost hundred racers with specific biker and women category are part of the Sarfarnga cold desert rally 2022. On the sidelines of race, different cultural events are also be arranged.

This year, the government of Gilgit Baltistan will award prize money worth Rs 5 million amongst the winners.

The Sarcaranga rally 2022 will focus on environment friendly, social, health and safety policy, which will make this event sustainable and at par with international standards.