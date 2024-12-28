3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) In collaboration with the Pakistan Central Muslim League, the Multan Press Club successfully organised a three-day digital skills course aimed at equipping journalists with modern technological expertise.

The event was participated by a large number of journalists, providing them with training on topics such as cybersecurity, fact-checking, artificial intelligence, and online earning.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Shakil Anjum, president of the Multan Press Club, stressed the importance of upgrading journalistic skills to meet demands of the digital era. "This initiative is a significant step in empowering journalists to enhance the effectiveness of their work through modern technology," he stated.

Malik Waqas Saeed, IT In-Charge of the Pakistan Central Muslim League, highlighted the league's commitment to providing journalists nationwide with contemporary training.

He announced plans to establish a Digital Journalism school in Multan soon.

General Secretary of the Multan Press Club Nisar Awan termed the course a remarkable opportunity for journalists, while Vice President Nauman Khan Babar and Senior Vice President Khalid Javed Chaudhry congratulated the organisers for arranging such a valuable training session.

During the course, participants received hands-on training on vital digital tools and techniques, including cybersecurity strategies, verifying facts in the age of misinformation, utilising artificial intelligence in journalism, and exploring avenues for online earning.

Notable attendees at the closing event included Joint Secretary of the Multan Press Club Sharif Joiya; Deputy Information Secretary of the Pakistan Central Muslim League South Punjab, Ahmed Ajmal; Deputy Information Secretary for Multan District Abdullah Maqbool and digital media influencer Usama Farooq.