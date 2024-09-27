3-Day event on entrepreneurship kicks off at Mehran University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A three day event titled "Steps towards turning dreams into reality" began at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, startups and innovative ideas.

The event was jointly organized by MUET and Zindagi Prize, a platform that supports entrepreneurial ventures.

According to a press release issued by the MUET, the event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Mehran University Dr. Taha Hussain Ali. In his opening remarks, he emphasized the importance of young minds in shaping the future. “Over the next three days, we will have the opportunity to listen to ideas from the youth that reflect the changing world.

Leading universities from across the country were participating, and it was not just a competition but a festival where young people can connect and collaborate,” he said.

The VC added that young people will be the ones to bring solutions to the country’s challenges. "We will implement their innovative projects and ideas, and this three day activity is expected to yield positive outcomes as we witness the creativity and ingenuity of the participants," he stated. He also highlighted that no business today can succeed without the support of information technology.

The Country Director of Zindagi prize Ibtisam Babar spoke about the organization's role in empowering youth to solve national issues through various projects.

"We provide the necessary funding and resources to help young people devise solutions to pressing problems. Mehran University is hosting this event in Sindh. We’ve also facilitated the opening of stock market accounts for 240,000 citizens across the country, making it easier for them to conduct business from home," he said.

He also noted how Zindagi Prize solved the issue of vehicle challans in Islamabad, reducing the time from hours to just five minutes through online systems. He emphasized that all these solutions were achieved through digital initiatives and that Zindagi Prize operates in 180 universities across Pakistan, encouraging youth to focus on business, companies and software-based problem solutions.

The Chairperson of the Textile Engineering Department at Mehran University Dr. Zeeshan Khatri also addressed the event, lauding the efforts of young entrepreneurs. Over 1,200 companies and youth submitted their ideas for the competition, of which about 50 ideas were accepted. The display will continue from Friday to Sunday evening.

A total of 200 students from 17 universities in Sindh, including Sindh Madressatul islam University Karachi, NED University Karachi, Iqra University Karachi, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Nawabshah and Mehran University Jamshoro, were participating in the event.