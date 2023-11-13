3-day expo on Seerat-e-Tayyaba concludes

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A three-day educational 'Seerat-e-Tayyaba Expo' concluded in the Federal Capital on Monday, highlighting the importance of being fully aware and guided by the biography of Holy Prophet Muhammad's (Peace Be Upon Him).

Under the auspices of US International Schools at Multi Garden B-17, the expo was held at PIPS Schools B-17 Campus Islamabad from November 11 to 13.

A large number of people from various strata of the society, including teachers, students, parents, and political, social and academic personalities from different cities, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, visited the exhibition to show their love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

According to the organizers, the main objective of the exhibition was to highlight the various aspects of the Holy Prophet's life so that the people, particularly the youth, could follow his footsteps.

Director of US International Schools Dr Sumira Gull said the students and the staff of different schools put in a lot of hard work of weeks to prepare research papers, models and presentations to highlight the Holy Prophet's life and teachings.

The Makki and Madani periods of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life, Ghazwat, Hajjatul Wida, Treaty of Hudaybiyah, Hijrat (Migration), Miraj-ul-Nabi, Ghar-e-Hira and Gha-e-Sor were particularly highlighted through presentations and research papers, she added.

An important part of the exhibition was to present in a practical and visual manner the intricacies of the Prophet's blessed life through a number of unique models, Dr Sumira said.

All Pakistan Colleges and academies Association Chairman Rana Nasr Mahmood, at the concluding ceremony, appreciated the organizers for holding a unique exhibition, which was a good effort to make the new generation aware of the Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

He said following every aspect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) would bring about a significant change in an individual's personal life as well as the country's development.

The characteristics like tolerance, patience, struggle, honesty, truthfulness and above all 'the fear of the Almighty' should be inculcated by all for success in the life here and hereafter, he added.

Rana Nasr Mahmood said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through his teachings and practical life revolutionized the lives of the people of a corrupt Arab society and transformed them to rule the world.

Various placards and posters were also displayed at the exhibition to highlight the Palestine issue and the current situation in Ghaza, whose residents were suffering from the worst Israeli bombardment.

