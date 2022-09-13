3-day free medical camp organized in Jhirik Town

On the directives of Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for rehabilitation of persons with disability Sadiq Ali Memon, 3-days free medical camp was organized for rain and flood hit people under supervision of coordinator Dr. Ratna Dewan in Jhirik town

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for rehabilitation of persons with disability Sadiq Ali Memon, 3-days free medical camp was organized for rain and flood hit people under supervision of coordinator Dr. Ratna Dewan in Jhirik town.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, by the district information office, specialist Doctors of different diseases, Lady Doctors and paramedical staff examined over 1100 patients and provided free medicines besides lunch boxes, new clothes and other material were also distributed among needy persons.

Dr. Ratna Dewan on the occasion said that free medical camps were jointly organized by the rehabilitation department, Health department, Multi agency referral forum (MARF) and PPHI for rain and flood victims.

She emphasized the need for helping needy and poor people in this difficult time.

Director Special education and rehabilitaton Karachi Nadeem Ibraheem, DHO Dr. Muhammad Hanif Memon, Chief Dental Surgeon Dr. Shayam Kumar, Regional Manager MARF Malak Adam, Regional Director Hyderabad and Regional Director Karachi, medical teams of Ziauddin Hospital Karachi and PPHI also visited medical camp and lauded the services of DEPD.