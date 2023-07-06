3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Head of the Prime Minister's Task Force for Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said a 3-day Gandhara Symposium 2023, a collaborative event, is going to organize by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa from July 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Head of the Prime Minister's Task Force for Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said a 3-day Gandhara Symposium 2023, a collaborative event, is going to organize by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa from July 11.

Talking to APP, he said that this joint event will bring together scholars, researchers, practitioners and experts in the area to open dialogue on intercultural collaboration.

It has the potential of rich ruins and history of Gandhara holds, the pros of promoting and reviving the Gandhara heritage and enhance the understanding of Buddhism in religious tourism.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said that the conference aimed to explore and bridge the academic and intercultural gaps creating a pathway to peace.

Dr Vankwani said that all arrangements for the three-day international Gandhara conference, have been finalised.

He informed that the conference will be attended by foreign delegates and religious leaders from Buddhist-majority countries such as Korea, China, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, who have confirmed their participation.

The delegates of the conference will also be taken on a special tour to historical heritage sites.