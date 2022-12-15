3-day health screening camp at CPO

A three-day health screening camp, organised at the Central Police Office (CPO) with the cooperation of the Punjab Police and Primary and Secondary Healthcare for health screening of police employees, concluded on Thursday.

On the last day of the camp, a large number of employees, staff and officials got tested and consulted doctors.

More than 850 officials were tested for hepatitis, sugar, etc., at the camp. Blood pressure, asthma, respiratory diseases, mental problems and PCR tests were also conducted for the officials, while for protection against hepatitis, the staff and employees were also vaccinated.

During the three-day camp, which started on Dec 13, doctors and paramedical staff of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department performed their duties diligently.

AIG Admin and Security Amara Athar said that the screening camp was commendable, which gave hundreds of employees of the Central Police Office an opportunity to get their health screened. Further steps will continue in future so that they could perform their duties more diligently and dutifully.