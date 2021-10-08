3-day in-house protein annotation workshop concludes at KMU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A three-day Protein Annotation Workshop held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) concluded here on Friday.

The training, attended by students and participants, were provided opportunities to understand use of advanced technology and make better use of the information gained from their research efforts.

The organizer of the workshop, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Rasheed Sherkoti, while appreciating the enthusiasm of the participants, said the participants would be able to understand mechanism of proteins in human body by combining the fields of computer and biology.

He said this workshop enabled the participants to understand the proteins, whether they were human or coronavirus or any other bacterium and how they made us sick and how to make pharmaceutical research against them more effective.

Meanwhile, addressing the concluding session of the workshop, vice chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said holding such workshops was a matter of time, adding that the importance of medical research was increasing day by day in the context of rapid new inventions in the field of medicine and various challenges facing human health.

He said young researchers of KMU Institute of Basic Medical Sciences were an asset for the University and it was expected that they would not spare a single minute to reach new heights of knowledge and research in their respective fields.

At the end of the workshop VC KMU along with IBMS Director Dr. Inayat Shah distributed certificates among the participants.