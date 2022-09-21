3-Day International conference on English Language Teaching in Pakistan kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The first 3-day international conference of the Pakistan English Language Teachers (ELT) Forum on "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" kicked off on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi addressed as chief guest of the opening session, while Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr.

Zia Ul-Qayyum delivered the welcome note.

Around 159 papers will be presented by local and foreign researchers during these three days conference.

This conference has jointly been organized by the Department of English, AIOU, Pakistan ELT Forum, and Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy.

The conference will play a very important role in highlighting the creative and teaching skills of English language teachers in the country.