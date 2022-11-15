UrduPoint.com

3-day International Conference On Research In Education Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

3-day international conference on research in education begins

Former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Professor Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar said on Tuesday that an education system which overcomes poverty, inflation, unemployment, terrorism, political and economic instability and addresses modern requirements of the relevant fields was need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Professor Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar said on Tuesday that an education system which overcomes poverty, inflation, unemployment, terrorism, political and economic instability and addresses modern requirements of the relevant fields was need of the hour.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th three-day international conference on research in education (ICORE-22), organised by the Punjab University's Institute of Education and Research (IER).

IER Director Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Conference Secretary Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Farooq, researchers, educationists, social scientists from Pakistan and other countries, faculty members and a large number of students attended the moot. The VC from Kohsar University Murree Prof Dr Habib Ali Bukhari, Prof Dr Timothy from University of Alaska USA, Prof Dr James from Texas International University USA and Dr Hussaina Banu from University of Malaya, Malaysia spoke online.

In his address, Dr Zaffar Moeen said that the educationists should work on new ideas in view of changing demands. He lauded the efforts of the IER to organise such conference.

Dr Habib Bukhari said that development of society is not possible without promoting the culture of education and research. He said that there is need to work together to deal with challenges like increasing population, climate change, COVID and floods.

In his welcome address, Dr Rafaqat said that such conferences provided an opportunity for researchers, professionals, teachers and students to learn from each other's experiences. He hoped that the conference would provide recommendations to solve problems being faced by the education system. He said that the education system of the whole world is changing according to modern trends. He said that more steps were needed for promotion of virtual and distance education in Pakistan as well.

Speaking online, Dr Timothy highlighted the challenges in teacher retention and professional development through graduate studies and experiential learning in a school university partnership. Dr James gave a lively discussion on transforming educational preparation programs for the needs of the 21st century.

Dr Hussaina Banu shared her views on teaching, challenges and future in the post-COVID era.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Century World Education Punjab Murree Malaysia From

Recent Stories

Ex-Kenyan leader visits key DR Congo city amid reb ..

Ex-Kenyan leader visits key DR Congo city amid rebel crisis

2 minutes ago
 EU vows to raise its climate target at COP27

EU vows to raise its climate target at COP27

2 minutes ago
 German gas reserves 100% full on mild weather boos ..

German gas reserves 100% full on mild weather boost

2 minutes ago
 I.Coast to withdraw from UN peacekeeping mission i ..

I.Coast to withdraw from UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal opens new OPD complex at Dow University

Bilawal opens new OPD complex at Dow University

7 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses irregularities in award of c ..

Senate body discusses irregularities in award of contracts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.