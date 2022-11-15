3-day international conference on research in education begins

Former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Professor Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar said on Tuesday that an education system which overcomes poverty, inflation, unemployment, terrorism, political and economic instability and addresses modern requirements of the relevant fields was need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Professor Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar said on Tuesday that an education system which overcomes poverty, inflation, unemployment, terrorism, political and economic instability and addresses modern requirements of the relevant fields was need of the hour.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th three-day international conference on research in education (ICORE-22), organised by the Punjab University's Institute of Education and Research (IER).

IER Director Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Conference Secretary Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Farooq, researchers, educationists, social scientists from Pakistan and other countries, faculty members and a large number of students attended the moot. The VC from Kohsar University Murree Prof Dr Habib Ali Bukhari, Prof Dr Timothy from University of Alaska USA, Prof Dr James from Texas International University USA and Dr Hussaina Banu from University of Malaya, Malaysia spoke online.

In his address, Dr Zaffar Moeen said that the educationists should work on new ideas in view of changing demands. He lauded the efforts of the IER to organise such conference.

Dr Habib Bukhari said that development of society is not possible without promoting the culture of education and research. He said that there is need to work together to deal with challenges like increasing population, climate change, COVID and floods.

In his welcome address, Dr Rafaqat said that such conferences provided an opportunity for researchers, professionals, teachers and students to learn from each other's experiences. He hoped that the conference would provide recommendations to solve problems being faced by the education system. He said that the education system of the whole world is changing according to modern trends. He said that more steps were needed for promotion of virtual and distance education in Pakistan as well.

Speaking online, Dr Timothy highlighted the challenges in teacher retention and professional development through graduate studies and experiential learning in a school university partnership. Dr James gave a lively discussion on transforming educational preparation programs for the needs of the 21st century.

Dr Hussaina Banu shared her views on teaching, challenges and future in the post-COVID era.