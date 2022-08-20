3 day International Food & Nutrition Sciences conference concludes at University of Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

A three-day International Food and Nutrition Sciences Conference 2022 to create awareness among students and faculty members about the food and nutrition, concluded on Saturday at University of Swat (UoS).

The conference was organised by UoS in collaboration with Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan.

The special guests of the conference were Prof. Dr Faqir Anjum, former vice chancellor University of Gambia and chief executive IFANCA Pakistan.

The chief guest said that holding international conferences in universities was the need of the time because nowadays, where there was competition to excel in every field, without which there could be no development.

He said that the importance of nutritious and unhygienic food items was also very important.

He said that 800 million people in the world were suffering from malnutrition, while on the other hand there were some countries where more than 70 percent of the young population was obese.

University of Swat Professor Vice Chancellor Dr Hassan Sher said that such events should be arranged to create awareness among students and faculty members about food and nutrition.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed welcomed all the guests and said that he was pleased to see such important figures in the conference.

He said, "Holding such conferences was important to educate students and teachers about our culture and norms especially related to food." He thanked the organizers of the programme, Dr Sadaf Jawariya, Head of the Department of Food Sciences of Gomal University, her entire team and all the management including the vice chancellor of the UoS for organizing a successful conference.

Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi Professor Dr Shahana Arooj, DG Pakistan Science Foundation, Dr Akram Sheikh, Director Halal Food Dr Abdul Sattar, Dr Sarwar Awan, Dean of Iqra National University, Professor Dr Jahangir Khan, Faculty of Noor International University, Lahore, Dean of Applied Health Sciences Prof. Dr Tahir Zahoor and other guests also spoke.

At the end of the ceremony, honourary shields were exchanged.