3-day International Punjabi Conference from Nov 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) In cooperation with the Punjabi Prachar and Punjabi Lehr, the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) would organise the Second Three-day International Punjabi Conference at Gaddafi Stadium from November 18 to 20.

A large number of Punjabi intellectuals from country and abroad including the USA, Canada, Great Britain and India would participate in the event. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will be special guest at the conference.

In this conference, issues related to Punjabi literature, history and politics would be discussed. The conference programs included panel discussions, reading of research papers, book launching, drama, mushaira and live music performances.

On the first day of the conference, Mustansar Hussain Tarar will deliver the keynote speech. Sohail Waraich, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Nain Sukh and Shuk Bohra will participate in the panel discussion on the topic of national and political consciousness of Punjabis. Tariq Bhatti will be the moderator.

The second panel discussion will discuss the topic of Punjabi and the promotion of new technology, while Mudassar Iqbal will be the moderator. Prominent Punjabi personalities related to film, politics and literature will express their views. Comedians Salim Albela and Goga Pasruri will perform their art.

The third panel discussion will be on the subject of mother tongue education. The moderator will be Ijaz while Jaswant Singh Zafar, Jameel Pal, Sukhi Bath and Parveen Malik will be the speakers.

The fourth panel discussion will be on the topic of Punjabi bravery. Naseem Kausar will be the moderator, while Dr. Shabnam Ishaq, Gurcharan Kaur, Shamsa Hussain and Rubina Jameel will participate in the discussion.

Prominent Punjabi personalities will talk about the successful Punjabi personalities under the title of the Rising Sun of Punjabis. Ahmed Raza will be the moderator.

Punjabi Natak Parmesh Singh will be presented. Khalid Hussain, Zubair Ahmed, Sahej Preet Mangat and Khalid Farid Dhalwal will be the panelists in the panel discussion on the topic of Punjabi literature's relation to the people.

Dr. Hina Khan will be the moderator. The Names of the successful teams will be announced in the competitions of Punjabi short film, Punjabi reel and Punjabi writing. Literary translations in Punjabi, the relation of Punjabi language to society, Punjabi folk tales and Punjabi singer besides research articles on dialect, language and culture will be presented.

Dancers Bhangra, Gidda and singers will perform singing