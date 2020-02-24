3- Day International Watercolor Biennale to start from Feb 26 at CEAD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 3rd International Watercolor Biennale "Pearls of Peace Season-III" to start at Mehran University's Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design, (CEAD), Jamshoro on Wednesday.

The artists from U. S. A, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Brazil, Iran, Canada, Argentine, Slovakia and Pakistan will participate in the Biennale.

The exhibition will include the display of water color paintings by various international artists from more than 50 countries around the globe.

The three day Biennale is organized by CEAD, MUET, Jamshoro in collaboration with International Watercolor Society (IWS) from February 26 to February 28.

Pearls of Peace through watercolor is the biggest art event in the history of the country that includes the artists from U. S. A, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Brazil, Iran, Canada, Argentine, Slovakia and Pakistan whereas, the watercolor paintings from more than 50 countries will be displayed in the event.

The renowned artists, critics and people who spent their lives for promotion of art around the world will be honored with life time achievement awards.