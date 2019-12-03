UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Int'l Book Fair To Begin On Dec 5

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:48 PM

3-day int'l book fair to begin on Dec 5

Five-day Karachi International Book Fair-2019 will begin from December 5, at Karachi Expo Centre and besides 136 leading local publishers, forty exhibitors 17 countries are scheduled to participate; with 330 stalls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Five-day Karachi International Book Fair-2019 will begin from December 5, at Karachi Expo Centre and besides 136 leading local publishers, forty exhibitors 17 countries are scheduled to participate; with 330 stalls.

The timing will be 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

This international literary event is organized by Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, in collaboration with National Book Foundation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate this international literary event at 2:30 p.m, Chairman of the Association, Aziz Khalid informed media at a press conference at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The book fair will be housed in three halls 1,2 and 3. KIBF has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan's largest fair, which was started in 2005. The event brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic and international publishers, booksellers, librarians and institutional customers on single platform.

Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, United Arab Emirates and other countries will participate, he said.

Books on all subjects will be available there. Around 400,000 visitors including big number of students, book lovers and families is expected and past record will be beaten up, said Waqar Matin Khan, a representative of the association.

Aziz Khalid said KIBF was aimed at motivating the country's youth and students to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically, literary-wise and culturally flourishing future.

Aijaz Shah, another representative of the association, said after continuous pursuance, Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association had succeeded in networking of KIBF at international level including with Frankfurt International Book Fair. And, he continued, from next year, international publishers will impressively participate in Karachi International Book Fair.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Chief Minister Iran Turkey China Hotel Frankfurt Singapore United Arab Emirates Malaysia December Murad Ali Shah Media Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

24 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 1770 kg chars from mou ..

24 minutes ago

Delaying Trade Deal Beyond 2020 May Deprive China ..

25 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg sails into Lisbon en route to COP25 ..

25 minutes ago

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Quetta

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.