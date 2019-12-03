(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Five-day Karachi International Book Fair-2019 will begin from December 5, at Karachi Expo Centre and besides 136 leading local publishers, forty exhibitors 17 countries are scheduled to participate; with 330 stalls.

The timing will be 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

This international literary event is organized by Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, in collaboration with National Book Foundation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate this international literary event at 2:30 p.m, Chairman of the Association, Aziz Khalid informed media at a press conference at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The book fair will be housed in three halls 1,2 and 3. KIBF has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan's largest fair, which was started in 2005. The event brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic and international publishers, booksellers, librarians and institutional customers on single platform.

Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, United Arab Emirates and other countries will participate, he said.

Books on all subjects will be available there. Around 400,000 visitors including big number of students, book lovers and families is expected and past record will be beaten up, said Waqar Matin Khan, a representative of the association.

Aziz Khalid said KIBF was aimed at motivating the country's youth and students to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically, literary-wise and culturally flourishing future.

Aijaz Shah, another representative of the association, said after continuous pursuance, Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association had succeeded in networking of KIBF at international level including with Frankfurt International Book Fair. And, he continued, from next year, international publishers will impressively participate in Karachi International Book Fair.