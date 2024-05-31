3-day Int'l Conference Concluded At AIOU
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The three-day international conference on 'Ijtihad bil Maqasid' at Allama Iqbal Open University concluded on Friday with several recommendations.
These included establishing an institution to address and contemplate new emerging issues facing the Islamic world, conducting research in universities on various aspects of Ijtihad bil Maqasid, and performing Ijtihad considering Maqasid al-Shariah (objectives of Shariah) to tackle modern medical, economic, social, and cultural challenges.
Special guests at the concluding session included Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar from the Federal Shariat Court, Sahibzada Muhammad Qamar-ul-Haq, President of Jamia Muhammadi Sharif, Chiniot, and Professor Dr. Tufail Hashmi, former Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.
The session was moderated by Dr. Muhammad Riaz Mahmood. Professor Dr. Mohayyuddin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, represented the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar stated that holding a conference on Ijtihad bil Maqasid is a commendable initiative. He emphasized that Pakistan was established on the ideology of islam and religion, and in terms of constitution and law, because its laws are made considering Islamic rules and regulations, and any laws conflicting with Shariah can be challenged in the Shariat Court.
He appreciated the suggestion of establishing an institution to ponder over new emerging issues, stating that the doors of the Shariat Court will always be opened for legal support and guidance.
Sahibzada Muhammad Qamar-ul-Haq remarked that Ijtihad is the wealth of Islamic thought, and new issues can only be resolved through Ijtihad. He expressed a desire to collaborate with universities to meet societal needs and stated that Jamia Muhammadi Sharif, Chiniot, is willing to play a role in establishment of the institution to advance the process of contemplation.
Expressing gratitude, Professor Dr. Mohayyuddin Hashmi mentioned that during the three days of the conference, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies, eight parallel sessions, a plenary session, an online session, and a discussion forum was also held, where in-depth discussions on Ijtihad and contemporary Muslim society took place.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education minister visits ICG F-6/226 seconds ago
-
Ministry deploys 300 buses for 24/7 travel of Pakistani pilgrims to Haram Sharif28 seconds ago
-
Three suspects caught in Margalla Hills arson, handed over to Police31 seconds ago
-
KP Governor grieved over Haiderabad cylinder blast34 seconds ago
-
Concentrated efforts on to douse fire at Osakai, Badwan and Ghazo mountains: Admin10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Rangers set up heat stroke centers in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
3 held for suspected arson on Margalla Hills10 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif rebuke Imran Khan for making provocative statements10 minutes ago
-
Children killed in cylinder explosion laid to rest10 minutes ago
-
Free veterinary camp brings relief to remote Gilgit-Baltistan village11 minutes ago
-
Blaze on Margalla Hills: three arrested for arson11 minutes ago
-
Intermediate exams centres inspected in Dera20 minutes ago