3-day Int'l Conference Held At IBA University

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :A three-day international conference on business, economics and education management was organised at the Sukkur IBA University on Saturday, attended by researchers and experts from different countries, including America, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Italy, India, France, China and Cambodia in the fourth international research conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said the Sukkur IBA is the pride of Pakistan, adding that the credit of its achievements went to late Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, adding that it is a good thing that the Sukkur IBA has continued the series of achievements even after Nisar Siddiqui.

The Sukkur IBA University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah said the international conference has become a great platform every year due to the increasing interest of researchers from different countries of the world.

He said the purpose of the international conference organised by the Sukkur IBA University is to provide an international platform for researchers, practitioners, professionals, education experts and students to engage in post-pandemic business and practices in social and management sciences.

Different sessions on various topics were held, in which the researchers deliberated upon problems of business, economics and education management as well as their solutions. Dr Ishrat Hussain, Dr Faizan Ali, Prof. Dr Shahjhan Khan, Prof. Dr Khalil Ibupoto, Dr Samreen Hussain, Dr Rosmini Bint Umar, Dr Pahlaj Molyo, Dr Naveed Kachlio, Dr Syed Aun Rizvi, Dr Arbela Bhutto and Dr Tahir Mahmood attended the conference.

