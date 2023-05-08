PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A three-day international conference on "Computing Technologies, Tools and Applications (ICTAPP-23)" would start at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar from May 09.

The moot was being organised by the Institute of Computer Sciences and Information Technology (ICS/IT), the Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences (FMCS), and the University of Agriculture.

The opening ceremony of ICTAPP-23 would be held on May 09 and the closing ceremony on May 11. Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives and Libraries, Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights KP, Secretary Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department KP, Secretary Department of Agriculture KP, Additional Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Department KP, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad along with other national and international guests would attend the event.