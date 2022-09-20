UrduPoint.com

3-day Int'l Conference On English Language Teachers Kicks Off At AIOU

Published September 20, 2022

3-day int'l conference on english language teachers kicks off at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The first 3-day international conference of the Pakistan English Language Teachers (ELT) Forum on "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" is being held today (Wednesday) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi will be the chief guest of the opening session. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr.

Zia Ul-Qayyum will deliver the welcome note. 159 papers will be presented by local and foreign researchers.

This conference is being jointly organized by the Department of English, AIOU, Pakistan ELT Forum, and Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy.

The conference will play a very important role in highlighting the creative and teaching skills of English language teachers in the country. Security and administrative arrangements for the conference have been completed.

