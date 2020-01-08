UrduPoint.com
3-day Int'l Conference On Indus Script Begins On Jan 9

Muhammad Irfan Wed 08th January 2020

3-day Int'l conference on Indus Script begins on Jan 9

The Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and National Fund for Mohenjodaro are going to jointly organize a three-day International Conference on Indus Script on January 09 at the site of the ancient civilization of Mohenjodaro

The Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and National Fund for Mohenjodaro are going to jointly organize a three-day International Conference on Indus Script on January 09 at the site of the ancient civilization of Mohenjodaro.

Official sources said on Wednesday that the Conference will be attended by researchers of 12 countries, who will present their studies to decode ancient scripts of the Indus Valley Civilization.

This is the first time in Pakistan's history that an international level conference is being held with the aim to decode scripts found from the archaeological site of Mohenjodaro. The researchers will make efforts to decode the script through their respective researches on the first two days of the conference.

