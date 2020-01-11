UrduPoint.com
3-day Int'l Conference On Indus Script Concludes

Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:48 PM

The Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and National Fund for Mohenjodaro jointly organized, 3-Day International Conference on Indus Script concluded, on Saturday at the site of the ancient civilization of Mohenjodaro

The Sindh Minister Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the concluding session of the conference, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the recommendations made by the archaeology experts, researchers and scholars are very valuable and exceptional ideas and actions and I assured that these all suggestions would be implemented and processed for gradual clearance and contacts with all concerned stakeholders.

He said that without any delay all the material relating to Mohenjodaro and other Indus sites which are lying locked both at home and elsewhere in the world would be return back with the efforts of our government and the guidance from the scholars.

He further said that we are ready and fully committed that further discovery could be made and advanced and updated research could take place that can unseal the scripts of seals and many other materials.

The Minister said this is very sensitive, technical and critical job that needs many SOPs fulfilled and clearance be made as Mohenjodaro is the world heritage site.

He announced that I fully agree with the recommendations and announce that the department would strive to establish the Data Resource Center on Indus civilization at Mohenjodaro, and for this center, he requested to the participants to be its movers and shakers by guiding us in its creation.

He said that the conference through its workshop sessions reviewed the position of available research on Indus Script.

Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari said that the workshop sessions looked into the comparisons made in the study of coherence in differentiation within the inscriptions, their size and their renderings on uniform looking seals and other materials.

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and language departments are to be aligned in the line of research so that more and more assistance is to be made available. The Higher education Commission should come forward and assist the Universities, he recommended.

Later, the Sindh Minister distributed shields among the archaeology experts, researchers and scholars.

On the occasion, Culture Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari, CommissionerLarkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Noman Siddique, Mayor Municipal Corporation Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Educationist, students of various colleges attended the concluding ceremony.

