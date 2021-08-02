HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A three-day international conference on "Multidisciplinary Nano Research" has been launched at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) with the aim to promote research.

The conference has special importance for the promotion of research among students, enhancing their skills and sharpening their talents.

This was stated by the Patron in chief and Vice Chancellor AUST Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan Khan while addressing the inaugural session of the three days long international conferences.

Guest of Honor, Higher education Punjab Chairman Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector Pak Asia Fakhushole University Dr. Muhammad Mujahid and Vice Chancellor of Hazara University Prof. Dr. Jamil also addressed the conference.

Director Research Abbottabad University Ajab Khan, Prof.

Mujaddid Khan besides Deans of various universities, students were also present while the Vice Chancellors of International Universities also participated in the conference online.

Dr. Tahir Irfan said that the Multidisciplinary Nano Research conference highlighted the need to promote research with the attainment of degrees in students.

He said that AUST is providing opportunities to the students regarding technology and facilitate them as a top priority.

The VC stated that every possible step is being taken to engage students in research and would utilize their talent.

Dr. Irfan said that AUAST is one of the best universities in the country, the three-day international conference will have a beneficial impact and will promote research.